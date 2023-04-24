Varonis at RSAC 2023: Automating Data Security Outcomes Across the Cloud

Visit North Hall, Booth #5345, to learn how Varonis' new SaaS platform continuously classifies critical data, eliminates exposure, and stops threats without manual effort

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a leader in data security, today released its full event schedule and announced its return as a Gold Sponsor of the RSA Conference 2023, which will be held April 24 – 27 in San Francisco.

Visit North Hall, Booth #5345, to see how the Varonis SaaS Data Security Platform delivers automated outcomes by limiting data exposure — and risk — across your cloud environment, including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Zoom, AWS, Box, Okta, Google Drive, GitHub, Slack, and Jira.

Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2023:

Visit Varonis: Join security experts at North Hall, Booth #5345, for 1:1 demos and giveaways, and learn why Varonis was named a Leader in Data Security Platforms. See how Varonis' unprecedented visibility into data and permissions, automated least privilege, and Proactive Incident Response are a force multiplier for security teams responsible for defending ever-growing data stores against relentless attacks.

Expert Session: Hacking the Cloud: Play-by-Play Attack on GitHub, Okta, and Salesforce
About the Session: Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci demonstrates how an attacker uses off-the-shelf security tools, API calls, and scripting to discover secrets in a public repository. This leads to user impersonation in Okta, privilege escalation and sensitive data discovery in Salesforce, and ultimately data exfiltration from AWS. We'll show you how Varonis can help detect and defend against these types of attacks at every step.
Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2:25 – 3:15 p.m. PT
Location: Moscone South, Room 153.

RSAC After-Party Sponsorship: Varonis is proud to be a sponsor of Optiv's RSAC After-Party at August Hall on April 25. Get the details and register here.

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

