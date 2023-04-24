Nordson Test & Inspection's CyberOptics SQ3000™+ Receives 7th Award

8 hours ago
Nordson+Test+%26amp%3B+Inspection today announced that it received a 2023 EM Innovation Award in the category of Inspection for the CyberOptics SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was announced during a ceremony held on April 14th at productronica China at the New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) Shanghai. The SQ3000+, an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 platform deemed best-in-class, has won a total of seven awards since its introduction.

“We are thrilled to receive our 7th award for the SQ3000+ Multi-Function inspection and metrology system for excellence in innovation,” said Perry Duffill, Vice-President of TEST & INSPECTION at Nordson Corporation. “This marks the 36th award for Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) enabled technology that our customers count on to improve their yields, processes and productivity.”

The CyberOptics SQ3000%2B is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications. The all-in-one solution for inspection and metrology offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution MRS sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and specular surfaces.

Established in 2006, the EM Innovation Awards program strives to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com and www.nordson.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and Manual X-ray Inspection, Autonomous X-ray Inspection, X-ray Component Counting and Nordson X-ray Technologies. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

