%3Cb%3EPiper+Sandler+Companies%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank is excited to announce the addition of Brian+Mullan as a director and senior research analyst to the consumer equity research group. Mullan will cover the restaurant & food distribution sector.

“With several years of experience in equity research and as an institutional investor in the consumer sector, Brian brings a strong research franchise to Piper Sandler. He adds deep sector expertise and company relationships in this important sector for our firm. Brian will work collaboratively with our consumer equity research team and importantly, he is an outstanding cultural fit within our organization,” said Michael+Cox, co-head of global equities.

Mullan joins the firm’s New York office. Previously, Mullan was an equity research lead analyst at Deutsche Bank, where he similarly covered restaurants & food distribution. He has spent much of his career in equity research and equity investing, working as an analyst at Caxton Associates , as well as a senior associate at Citadel. Prior to Citadel, Mullan was an equity research associate at both J.P. Morgan and Janney Montgomery Scott. Mullan graduated from Saint Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

