Daniel P. Trudo Joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bedminster, NJ, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) is proud to announce the appointment of Daniel P. Trudo as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker. Working out of the organization’s Teaneck, New Jersey location, Daniel is responsible for providing customized solutions through personal client service in the Bank’s Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business and will reinforce and expand the Bank’s footprint in the commercial Tri-State area.

Mr. Trudo brings to the Bank extensive experience in servicing the financial needs of small and mid-size business banking clients. He recently served as Vice President, Senior Business Banker at Capital One Bank, where he grew revenue from existing relationships and through the acquisition of new customers. Prior to that as Vice President, Business Banking Officer at Citizens Bank, he successfully identified new business development opportunities with prospects and existing customers, developing new relationships, and increasing revenue in the Bank’s target markets.

Daniel attended Norwalk Community College and the University of Connecticut – Stamford Campus with a focus on Business Administration.

About the Company
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.4 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10 billion as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.


Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 [email protected], (908) 719-6543.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODgwOTE3NCM1NTI5OTE0IzUwMDAzMjA1OQ==
Peapack-Gladstone-Financial-Co.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.