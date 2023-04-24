Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced it will add Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels from Fremantle, Revry, and Love Stories TV to its Redbox Free Live TV service. These new channels – including The Jamie Oliver Channel, Supermarket Sweep, Revry, and Love Stories TV – will soon be available and can be accessed through the Redbox app on devices that include Roku, Samsung TVs, and many others.

The company will soon surpass 180 FAST channels and expects to add significantly more in the coming year. In addition to the new channels from Fremantle, Redbox Free Live TV also features their popular channel The Price is Right: The Barker Era, which runs classic episodes of the hit game show 24 hours a day, as well as Baywatchand Buzzr, the vintage game show channel.

“Our FAST streaming platform gives cost-conscious consumers access to thousands of hours of free content available on over 160 touchpoints,” said Adam Mosan, chief digital officer for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “These additional channels will offer entertaining programming that our viewers will enjoy for hours, and we are working on adding even more in the coming year.”

The channels coming to Redbox Free Live TV include:

Fremantle:

The Jamie Oliver Channel – Over 300 hours of renowned chef Jamie Oliver’s programming that includes chop n’chat, travel, and seasonal specials





– Over 300 hours of renowned chef Jamie Oliver’s programming that includes chop n’chat, travel, and seasonal specials Supermarket Sweep – Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes





– Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes Sleuth – Over 1,800 hours of the best of UK crime and detective series – classic and contemporary that include Lovejoy , The Bill , and The Sweeney





– Over 1,800 hours of the best of UK crime and detective series – classic and contemporary that include , , and Quip – The Best of British comedy, from laugh-out-loud sitcoms to sketch show series. Titles include The IT Crowd , Trollied , and People Just Do Nothing





– The Best of British comedy, from laugh-out-loud sitcoms to sketch show series. Titles include , , and Places & Spaces – Over 1,500 hours of the best architecture, interiors, and home-related programming including Grand Designs , Escape to the Country , and How Clean is Your House?





– Over 1,500 hours of the best architecture, interiors, and home-related programming including , , and Cook Chop Chat – Combining food, cooking, lifestyle, and travel, the channel features over 500 hours of the world’s favorite celebrity chefs and cooks, including The Hairy Bikers, Donal Skehan, and Lorraine Pascale

Revry:

Revry – Revry is the only LGBTQ-first media network dedicated to the authentic representation of the queer community. Revry’s free ad-supported TV service and on-demand LGBTQ+ movies, series, news, and music, inspire the exploration of original and classic queer programming for audiences worldwide

Love Stories TV:

Love Stories TV – Love Stories TV delivers heartwarming content, superstar experts and incredible real weddings that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking wedding inspiration and uplifting content, Love Stories TV is the place to be

The Redbox streaming app can be accessed through Roku, Samsung TVs, VIZIO TVs, and many others. The app also features a robust Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand (AVOD) streaming platform with thousands of free movies and TV series, access to thousands of movies and TV series to rent or purchase, and over 160 FAST channels.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 32,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

