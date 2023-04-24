April 17, 2023-- Comtech announced today that the company recently secured multiple orders for significant quantities of its CDM-780 high-speed software defined modems. These modems will be delivered to innovative, next generation satellite operators as well as to the U.S. Department of Defense who will be assessing, evaluating, and fielding these modems in a variety of scenarios to enable broad scale government and commercial deployments to provide end users with access to high-speed connectivity in some of the hardest to reach places in the world.

“Our CDM-780 is uniquely positioned to support the blending of communications services across multiple, diverse satellite orbits and networks,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “These contracts illustrate our continuing technology leadership and fluency in future networking capabilities that can help our customers democratize access to communications and empower individuals, communities, businesses, and governments across the globe.”

Comtech’s CDM-780 is one of the highest capacity commercial off the shelf gateway SATCOM solutions available today. Through a software-defined architecture, the CDM-780 is designed to readily adapt and evolve over time to deliver SATCOM services that can transition across high throughput and very high throughput satellite networks, as well as Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Earth Orbit constellations.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing space and satellite communications technologies, terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information.

