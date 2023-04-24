Celebrating 50 Years of FedEx

50 years ago today, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) launched an industry that changed the world. It was this day that marked the company’s first fully operational night and the first step to realizing founder and Executive Chairman Frederick W. Smith’s vision to connect the globe. Now 50 years later, FedEx connects over 220 countries and territories, includes over 530,000 employees, and continues to demonstrate the innovation that defined the company from the start. To mark this milestone, the FedEx team is celebrating with a day full of community service opportunities and global events.

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with such an innovator like Fred Smith who guided us to where we are today,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam. “Today is a celebration of our dedicated team members who are committed to our Purple Promise of making every FedEx experience outstanding — now and for the next 50 years.”

Celebrating Our Team Members & Our Community

FedEx team members around the world are joining together to celebrate this milestone today —and the culmination of 50 Days of Caring — supporting to the communities they serve every day by volunteering their time and donating items to agencies in need. Whether it’s by building homes for those in need in Hungary or making special deliveries to kids in Italy, giving back is part of the company’s culture. FedEx also recently announced it exceeded its FedEx Cares 50+by+50 goal of helping 50 million people by its 50th birthday.

As a thank you, approximately 60 FedEx front line team members have been invited to join in for the ringing of the opening+bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 17th.

And, from Memphis, Tennessee to Kuala Lumpur, cities across the globe are joining in to celebrate this milestone for FedEx by lighting landmarks and airports in orange and purple.

Celebrating Our Customers

Last week FedEx released a portrait series collaboration with Annie Leibovitz to spotlight and elevate its small business customers. Named %3Ci%3EDriving+Passions%3C%2Fi%3E, the series incorporates the power and possibilities of FedEx by showcasing three small businesses that represent the startups, innovators, and legends in the making.

“We’re proud of our story of connecting the world – and we know our customers are proud of their stories, too,” added Brie Carere, Chief Customer Officer of FedEx Corp. “This series lifts up passionate entrepreneurs who are changing the world – and how FedEx enables small businesses to start small and grow through innovation.”

Unlimited+Tomorrow, Terra+Beauty+Bars, and Ginjan+Bros. were the FedEx small business customers chosen to be photographed to serve as a direct reflection of the modern FedEx brand— inclusive, innovative, and intelligent.

Celebrating What’s Next

As FedEx continues to plan for what’s next in the industry, the company recently announced it would bring its operating companies together as one+FedEx.

In celebration of its 50th birthday and commitment to doing good, FedEx is excited to announce the Founder’s Fund — a philanthropic endowment created to honor Frederick W. Smith and his legacy as a business leader and changemaker in communities around the world. FedEx Cares is committing $2 million to kick off the fund. Annual beneficiaries include innovative veteran entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations chosen by team members for their outstanding volunteer engagement.

“Today is a huge milestone in the history of our company and I am immensely proud to share it with our team members across the world as we deliver what’s next,” added Subramaniam.

