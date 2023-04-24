CN Launches New Tool to Help its Customers Calculate Greenhouse Gas Emissions

April 17, 2023
The new tool will enable customers to evaluate the environmental advantages of using rail for their specific shipments

MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) announces the launch of a new self-service, sustainability tool, My Carbon Emissions. CN was first to launch the Carbon Calculator, 13 years ago, to give customers visibility into their estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and emissions savings using rail transportation. Now, this new tool, available on the CN One eBusiness platform, provides customers with a detailed report of their estimated GHG emissions based on all their loaded shipments moved on CN, as well as the emissions avoided by choosing rail over truck. These insights into the environmental benefits of shipping via CN’s transcontinental network empowers customers to make data driven decisions that support their climate objectives.

As more companies are looking to quantify, and ultimately, lower their transportation GHG emissions, the information now available will allow customers to easily access and understand part of their Scope 3 emissions. It will also help identify opportunities for them to make more environmentally friendly transportation decisions. It demonstrates CN's commitment to innovate and offer solutions for its customers’ evolving needs.

“Rail has a tremendous potential to reduce the environmental impact of transportation and we are pleased to offer this enhanced tool to our customers, who are at the heart of what we do. Moving long-haul freight by train instead of truck can reduce GHG emissions by up to 75% and CN remains a leader in the North American rail industry, by consuming approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton mile."

  • Doug MacDonald, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CN

CN is part of the climate solution and has set science-based targets to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 43% and Scope 3 emissions intensity for fuel- and energy-related activities by 40%, by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The Company is also committed to setting a net-zero 2050 carbon emission target aligned to a 1.5°C scenario. CN’s sustainability leadership is recognized through the inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) and CDP’s Climate Change A List.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

