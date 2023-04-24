Herbalife Names Erin Banyas Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

8 hours ago
Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, announced today that Erin Banyas has been named the new vice president, Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

In this role Ms. Banyas is responsible for enhancing and executing the Company’s investor relations program and will act as the primary interface with the investment community. She is reporting to Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita.

The former senior director of Investor Relations, Eric Monroe, will be taking on a new role as vice president ofNorth America Finance & Operations.

“Erin brings a wealth of experience in both investor relations and financial reporting for a global entity to this leadership role, and we believe it will be fundamental to delivering shareholder value. We are excited to welcome her to the Herbalife family,” said Amezquita. “Likewise, we are delighted to promote Eric Monroe, who has served our company well for many years, to a new leadership role.”

Ms. Banyas is an investor relations and financial reporting executive with more than 20-years of automotive and manufacturing experience, including significant involvement in complex merger and capital markets transactions. Prior to joining Herbalife, Ms. Banyas held numerous financial reporting roles and most recently was vice president of Global Investor Relations at Stellantis N.V. (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Chrysler Group LLC).

She attended the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University where she earned a BA in accounting and an MBA with Magna Cum Laude honors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005137/en/

