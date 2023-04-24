The Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) Fire Protection Division, a national leader in fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, fire suppression systems, extinguisher inspections, emergency signage and training, is celebrating 20 years of growth, leadership and success.

In April 2023, Cintas Fire Protection celebrates its 20th anniversary of service and impact. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cintas launched its Fire business in April 2003 as part of its then-combined First Aid, Safety and Fire Division. It began with a small acquisition in New Jersey and 24 employee-partners and has continued to grow since.

Today, Cintas operates the Fire Protection division as a separate business unit1. It employs more than 2,500 employee-partners across the United States operating service locations, processing centers and dedicated support centers.

John Amann, President and COO of Cintas Fire Protection since 2016, is proud of the division’s important value proposition.

“We help our customers protect their most valuable assets: their people, their property and their businesses,” Amann said. “It’s a responsibility that we never take lightly.”

Cintas’ commitment to providing fire protection services has recently extended beyond its customers to support those who help people facing fire and fire-related emergencies.

The division’s relationship with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) includes philanthropic support for the families of those who have lost their lives in service of others during fire emergencies, as well as ongoing business support for its Prevent the Preventable program which provides education and resources to communities to help reduce fire and other hazards and help improve firefighter safety.

Cintas is a Chief Sponsor of the NFFF’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs, its annual fundraising campaign that includes hundreds of events around the country that observe and remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, and raise money to support surviving family members of the fallen fire heroes. In the last two years, Cintas has helped raise more than $150,000 for the foundation.

“Our corporate culture is what sets us apart,” Amann said, “We aim to do things the right way, and we try to be a great community member. We service our customers with integrity, attention and care and we help our customers protect what’s most important to them. And we’re helping support the fire industry and its people and families who risk their lives to help others.”

As Cintas Fire Protection celebrates two decades of growth, success and leadership in the industry, its first two decades of success have set the stage for its future.

“The next 20 years of Cintas Fire Protection look even more exciting,” Amann said, “I can’t wait to see opportunities that will occur along the way.”

1 In Cintas Corporation's financial reporting, Fire Protection is reported under "All Other."

