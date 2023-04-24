Charly Arnolt Leaves ESPN to Join OutKick

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OutKick announced today that Charly Arnolt has left ESPN to join the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform as it continues to expand its lineup. Arnolt is leaving ESPN after five years and will be co-hosting a new OutKick show currently in development, which will be announced ahead of football season.

In addition to the show, Arnolt will be featured across OutKick platforms to discuss trending topics and to provide her authentic takes on the most pressing stories in sports. Arnolt brings years of industry experience to OutKick with her experience as a multi-platform host and reporter with ESPN as well as a host for WWE.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Charly is an outstanding talent and will be a great asset for OutKick. It doesn’t surprise me she wanted to leave ESPN given their woke approach to sports and this is a great opportunity for her to join a platform that’s growing fast where she can speak her mind.”

Arnolt added, “I’m extremely excited to join OutKick and work alongside Clay and a great stable of talent. The outspoken nature of the platform and its ability to create engaging content is what really piqued my interest. I have a lot of opinions that I haven’t been able to express, and I can’t wait get started.”

Arnolt will continue her role as a reporter for UFC events. During Arnolt’s time at ESPN she was a host on First Take, SportsCenter and made regular appearances on ESPN+’s weekday morning show, SportsNation along with manyother shows on the streaming service. She also launched an ESPN podcast called First Take, Her Take. Previously, she was with WWE and hosted a national syndicated radio show covering sports, entertainment, and comedy.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230417005542r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005542/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.