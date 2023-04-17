PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catena Media today announces a long-term partnership to provide online sports betting and casino content to Lee Enterprises Inc, one of the largest newspaper publishers in the US.

The collaboration involves Catena Media becoming the exclusive partner for online sports betting and casino gaming content for all of Lee's brands, serving 77 markets in 26 US states. The partnership will allow Catena Media to further broaden its North American offering of high-quality, digital content addressing online sportsbook and casino gaming.

Lee's strong local news content will create further growth opportunities for Catena Media in existing states through brands including Buffalonews.com and Tucson.com, part of the Arizona Daily Star. It also provides a springboard in other states ahead of potential market launches, including STLtoday.com in Missouri, and other brands in Texas, Minnesota, Alabama and North Carolina.

Ryan Harper, Vice President North America, said: "Lee Enterprises is one of the largest publishers in the US and we are excited to work with them to bring high-quality editorial and advertorial betting content to their readers nationwide. The partnership with Lee allows us to continue to grow and bring our content to a broader audience. Our mission is to make sports betting and casino gaming more accessible and engaging for players, and this new collaboration aligns perfectly with that ambition."

The three-year deal will see Catena Media work with Lee's flagship betting product, frontpagebets.com, to publish editorial and advertorial betting content syndicated in select properties. The posts will also be supported through Lee's social media channels, opening up new audiences for Catena Media.

Joe Battistoni, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Lee Enterprises, said: "This partnership with Catena Media enables us to expand our offerings in this space. We look forward to working with Catena Media to provide readers with insightful and informative content on online sports betting and casino gaming."

Online sports betting in the US first became legal in Delaware and New Jersey in 2018. It has since become licensed in 30 states. Online casino gaming, which was first legalised by New Jersey in 2013, is today regulated in six US states.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a global leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of web-based affiliation brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 350 people worldwide. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and their legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 38 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

