SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 17, 2023

Stunning New Ship Will Take Guests on Incredible Seven- and 14-Day Voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean in 2024 and 2025

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises' largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla. The ship is the first in the line's new Sphere class, and will homeport at Port Everglades for the winter, following a season of Mediterranean and Europe cruises when she launches in February 2024.

Sun Princess Caribbean voyages will offer the perfect balance between incredible Caribbean islands, and tranquil days at sea for guests to enjoy all that Sun Princess has to offer, including captivating entertainment in state-of-the art venues, spacious relaxation areas offering stunning views, and the line's largest-ever casino. Highlights of the Sun Princess Caribbean season, on sale April 19, 2023, include:

  • 5-day Caribbean Getaway kicks off the Caribbean season with visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk.
  • 7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas including a late night in San Juan and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays
  • 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays
  • 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico including stops in Cozumel, Belize City and Roatan
  • Combine the 7-day Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean for the ultimate 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer.

"We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "The warmth, pristine beauty, and crystal-clear waters found throughout the Caribbean form an idyllic backdrop for our iconic new ship and create the perfect setting for Princess guests to enjoy the stunning views and playful adventure that are magnified on this beautiful, iconic new ship."

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal clear waters of the Caribbean from the comfort of their cabin. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the three-story Horizons Dining Room is sure to have everyone talking.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and Europe are currently on sale, and Caribbean voyages will go on sale April 19, 2023. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

SOURCE Princess Cruises

