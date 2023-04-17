Mountain Commerce Bank celebrates Topping Out at its Johnson City Financial Center Project

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), held a "topping out" celebration on Thursday, April 13th, at the future home of its new Johnson City Financial Center. The topping out signifies the placement of the final beam and represents the structural steel completion.

MCB_Beam_installed_highress.jpg

Located at the intersection of Boones Creek Road and I-26, once completed, the building will provide 23,000-square-feet of office space on the first and second floors, and a full-service financial center on the ground floor.

"We are excited to be another step closer to our new highly visible financial center," Bill Edwards, President and CEO of Mountain Commerce Bank, said. "Mountain Commerce Bank is invested in the future of Johnson City and the TriCities. We are proud to be the gateway to Johnson City."

President & CEO William E. "Bill" Edwards opened the topping out ceremony with comments followed by comments from Chairman of the Board, Dwight B. Ferguson, Jr. on behalf of the Bank. Representatives from Thomas Weems Architects, Burleson Construction and Interior Concepts were in attendance. Also representing MCB were Directors and members of senior management and staff.

Construction is projected to be completed in second quarter 2024, with the anticipated opening shortly thereafter.

In 2006, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) acquired Erwin National Bank with two locations in Erwin and Unicoi. The bank serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.

EDITOR:
Below is a link where you can access and download a photograph of the Mountain Commerce Bank location noted in this news release.

https://www.mcb.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/MCB_Beam-installed-highress.jpg

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain_Commerce_Bank_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL71345&sd=2023-04-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bank-celebrates-topping-out-at-its-johnson-city-financial-center-project-301798552.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL71345&Transmission_Id=202304170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL71345&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.