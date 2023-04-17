ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 1Q23 RESULTS

PR Newswire
SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2023
SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on May 8th, before trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
May 8th
at 10 a.m (EDT)
at 11 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english
Interactive meeting 10 a.m (EDT)
We will present our 1Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.
Check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IOR
Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.
Contact: Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa
- Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
- E-mail: [email protected]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---1q23-results-301798889.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.