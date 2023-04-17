ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 1Q23 RESULTS

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on May 8th, before trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

May 8th

at 10 a.m (EDT)

at 11 a.m (Brasília time)

portuguese and english

Interactive meeting 10 a.m (EDT)

We will present our 1Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.

_register now_

Check out the speakers

Milton Maluhy – CEO

Alexsandro Broedel – CFO

Renato Lulia – IOR

