Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

8 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its financial results, the company will make available a Q1 2023 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.

Live Conference Call


Toll free number:

(888) 330-2454 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(240) 789-2714 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

3102771



Conference Call Replay


Toll free number:

(800) 770-2030 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(647) 362-9199 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

3102771

Availability:

Approximately one hour after the completion of the
conference call until May 10, 2023

Webcast:


Replay availability:

For a limited time beginning immediately following the call




About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Erik Randerson, CFA
562.677.9513
IR@revolve.com

Media:

Jennifer Walker
[email protected]walkerdrawas.com

favicon.png?sn=LA71239&sd=2023-04-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolve-group-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-3-2023-301798350.html

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.

