VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, after market close. VIZIO will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website in the Events section at investors.vizio.com%2Fevents. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, along with the Company's earnings press release and earnings presentation.

For more information or to access additional materials related to this call, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

