7 hours ago
Utz®, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, is pleased to celebrate National Cheeseball Day, held this year on Monday, April 17, with limited time only promotions and sweepstakes.

Utz celebrates National Cheeseball Day with limited time only promotions and sweepstakes! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Cheese Balls are the perfect pairing of cheddar cheese flavor and a satisfying crunch, they’re hard to resist! Available in cheddar and white cheddar cheese varieties, Utz Cheese Balls come in convenient on the go bags and iconic take home barrels to preserve freshness.

Available now through April 23, 2023, a special collection of Utz Cheese Balls are available for 15% off online, visit Utzsnacks.com+-+National+Cheeseball+Day+Collection. Use code - Cheeseball.1 And wait, there’s more – through April 23, 2023, any online order on Utzsnacks.com will come with a free 8.5 ounce bag of Utz Cheese Balls.1 Your family will celebrate!

Also, with the Utz Cheese Balls Day 2023 Sweepstakes taking place on Instagram through April 23, 2023, ten (10) lucky winners will receive a barrel of Utz Cheese Balls and some limited time only classic Utz Cheese Balls merchandise.2

Utz Cheese Balls are an undisputed fan favorite!” said Korlin Serauskis, VP of Marketing, Utz Brands, Inc., “People really light up when they see a big barrel of Utz Cheese Balls! Our iconic, sharable barrels add a fun factor to any occasion. They are so delicious and worth celebrating!”

Like all Utz snacks, Utz Cheese Balls are made with simple, high-quality ingredients and are made with a focus on family crafted flavor, reflecting the pride we have in our family legacy. The love we bake into every Utz snack. And the carefully crafted flavors your family loves.

Utz snacks can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. Tell us what you love about Utz Cheese Balls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

1 Some terms and conditions may apply.

2 No purchase is necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on April 23, 2023, at 11:59 PM EDT. View official rules and alternative means of entry at Utz+Cheese+Balls+Day+2023+Sweepstakes+Rules. Void where prohibited. Msg and data rates may apply. View Terms and Privacy policies.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On the Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

