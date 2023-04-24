Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on May 4, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on May 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fwalkerdunlop.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_eTBcs1peQm-844YKx1cieA%23%2Fregistration

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 895 7982 9708, Password 809981. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.walkerdunlop.com%2F.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

