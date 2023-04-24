Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will demonstrate its corporate performance management (CPM) and cash flow automation expertise at OneStream Splash taking place from April 17-20 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Businesses using disparate systems for their financial close, planning, and reporting processes need to adopt automated and integrated systems or risk falling behind. Perficient helps businesses transform and modernize their CPM processes in the cloud by leveraging the power of the OneStream platform. Building a cash flow model in OneStream consolidates these processes in a single application, allowing businesses to become forward-looking and data-driven while increasing profitability and efficiency.

“Digital transformation is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with finance, and Perficient’s OneStream expertise can accelerate that digital change,” said Joe Klewicki, general manager of CPM, Perficient. “Our approach to finance modernization combines strategy, data, technology, and design to deliver actionable insights that drive businesses forward. We are excited to return to Splash and demonstrate where we have implemented the OneStream platform.”

Learn How to Work Smarter with Automated Cash Flow Models in OneStream

Perficient subject matter experts and thought leaders will present at OneStream Splash in two learning sessions, one in-person and one virtual.

Cash+Flow+Automation%3A+An+Account+Reconciliation+Success+Story (in-person) - This session will discuss how Perficient helped the world’s second-largest office furniture manufacturer automate their cash flow adjustment and reporting processes using OneStream’s RCM Account Reconciliations Solution. Racheal Crowder, solution architect at Perficient and winner of Splash’s 2022 highest-ranked partner session award, will present on the topic on Wednesday, April 19, at 1:15 p.m. ET, in National Harbor 2.

Cash+Flow+Implementation+Made+Simple (virtual) - Join this presentation to learn the basics of building OneStream cash flow processes. Ryan Malone, lead business consultant, Perficient, will break down the process into its base components, focusing on mechanics and translating into real-world applications, during a session on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Connect with Perficient at OneStream Splash

Perficient’s CPM experts will be on-hand at the OneStream Splash exhibit hall at booth 1021. Attendees can visit the booth to speak with Perficient experts about how the OneStream platform can increase agility and bring added value to their business.

A OneStream Diamond+Level+Partner, Perficient has more than 20 years of experience helping businesses modernize finance and reporting processes with CPM+applications. For more information about Perficient’s CPM+expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005378/en/