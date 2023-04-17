PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it is providing SkyLine, a provider of advanced telecommunications in North Carolina, with a comprehensive IP and Optical network solution.

"Ribbon offers us a state of the art of IP and optical transport portfolio that meets the needs of our business," said Kim Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at SkyLine. "We have long-standing experience with Ribbon's cloud-based solutions and look forward to expanding this relationship, while continuing to benefit from their technical expertise and commitment to customer service."

Ribbon's multi-site, future-ready solution leverages both optical and IP routing network elements, managed within a single application for ease of use. The comprehensive IP Wave solution enables greater speeds, while simplifying management and monitoring. Ribbon's NPT family of IP Routers supports multiple routing technologies and services for flexibility and high performance, while the easy to deploy and manage Apollo DWDM Optical Transport platform provides a programmable and open solution supporting very high capacity transport that can be tailored to an organization's individual business needs.

"We've built our IP Wave solutions for maximum flexibility and performance, "said Elizabeth Page, Senior Sales Director - Rural Markets at Ribbon. "SkyLine now has the keys to a network that matches current requirements and can easily and cost-effectively scale to meet their needs for years to come."

About SkyLine

SkyLine Membership Corporation based in West Jefferson, has a storied history of providing advanced telecommunications services to areas of northwest North Carolina and east Tennessee. Established 72 years ago as a member-owned cooperative to bring telephone service to rural areas, SkyLine is among the largest and most progressive rural telecommunications providers in the U.S. With its state-of-the-art, Gig-capable fiber network, it offers a triple-play of services, VoIP business systems and solutions, medical alert systems, security and surveillance services. With an employee group of 164 and a longtime commitment to community, SkyLine is forging new paths toward growth through company acquisitions, expansion of its service territory and the procurement of grants to deliver fiber services to unserved/underserved areas.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

