Grupo LALA informs that its credit rate from HR Ratings was upgraded to HR AA with Stable perspective

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORREÓN, Mexico, April 17, 2023

TORREÓN, Mexico, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, today announces that its long-term credit rating from the agency HR Ratings was upgraded from 'HR AA-' to 'HR AA', with stable perspective. This reflects its progress in free cashflow generation and the reduction in the leverage ratio, as a result of the actions to protect its margins in the current context and a solid working capital optimization.

This also considers its capacity to continue growing and expanding margins, based on a wide portfolio of brands and products to serve different consumer needs and a solid supply chain.

More details about HR report can be found in their site.

For more information:
Daniel Espinosa
[email protected]

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 172 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio. Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB".

Limitation of Liability: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

favicon.png?sn=MX72039&sd=2023-04-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-informs-that-its-credit-rate-from-hr-ratings-was-upgraded-to-hr-aa-with-stable-perspective-301798988.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX72039&Transmission_Id=202304171047PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX72039&DateId=20230417
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.