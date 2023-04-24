Ra Medical Electrophysiology Division is Participating in EHRA Congress

6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:RMED) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., participates in the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA). EHRA will take place in Barcelona, Spain from April 16-18. As a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) is the leading network of European Cardiac Rhythm Management. The EHRA is a strong association with more than 4,100 members around the globe, including physicians, arrhythmologists, young electrophysiologists, nurses and allied professionals.

David Jenkins, CEO of Ra Medical Systems, said, "The acceptance of clinical science provides an opportunity for the EP community to come together and discuss ways to improve treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Multiple abstracts from leading physicians is indicative of the important roll VIVO has in aiding ventricular ablations and signals clinical acceptance and adoption of VIVO among the community."

As previously announced, multiple submissions about Catheter Precision's VIVO system were accepted and will be presented at 2023 conference:

  • Noninvasive electrophysiology vectricular mapping based on the equivalent double layer model: different workflows, same accuracy by Dr. Leonor Parreira (LaLuz Hospital, Lizbon, PRT), Prof Alejandro Jimenez Restrepo (Marshfield Clinic, Wisonsin, USA) and Prof Dacosta Antonie (CHU, ST Etienne, FRA) on the 16th of April.
  • Arm approach using VIVO/interprocedural vs outpatient by Prof Sabine Ernst (RBHT, London, GBR), on the 16th of April.
  • HD Grid Exit Point comparison with VIVO by Prof Tarv Dhanjal (UHCW, Coventry, GBR) of on the 17th of April.
  • Evaluation of novel electrocardiography imaging system to non-invasively predict PVC ablation sites by Dr Pocolo Marchese (Ospedale GC MAZZONI, Ascoli Piceno, ITA) on the 17th of April.
  • Bipolar ablation: first in man using combined robotic magnetic navigation with a manual approach in a complex PVC case by Prof Burkhard Huegl (Marienhaus Klinikim, Neuwied, DEU) on the 18th of April.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO™ (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
[email protected]

