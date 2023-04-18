Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Webcast to Discuss Clinical Data from the SB101 Study with SON-1010 Being Presented at the AACR 2023 Annual Meeting

6 hours ago
PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, announced today that the company will host a webcast to share data from its SB101 clinical study with SON-1010 in oncology patients (NCT05352750) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET.

Webcast presenters will include:

Richard Kenney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Sonnet Founder and Chief Executive Office

The webcast at 5:00 pm ET, with an accompanying presentation, will be accessible under News & Events, IR Calendar in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on Sonnet's website following the call.

To participate in the webcast, please see the following details:

AACR Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical development of a novel form of interleukin-12 with extended pharmacokinetics
Session Title: Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress
Presentation Type: Poster
Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023, 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm ET
Abstract Number: CT245
Location: Poster Section 46

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Investor Contact

Michael V. Morabito, Ph.D.
Solebury Strategic Communications
917-936-8430
[email protected]

