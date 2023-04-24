The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it is providing a combined total $50,000 disaster relief grant to the Johnson County Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation to support communities impacted by recent weather events in the Indiana American Water footprint.

“Indiana American Water, in collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, is pleased to join the ongoing relief efforts across the state of Indiana to support families and communities impacted by the devastating storm and tornadoes,” said Matt Prine, President, Indiana American Water. “We understand how critical clean, safe drinking water is in our daily lives and in times of emergencies. We hope this contribution can provide some assistance and relief to the residents of these affected communities."

The Foundation’s Disaster Relief Grant Program is designed to increase the impact of American Water employee donations made in response to natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, fires and other extraordinary disaster events.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to join the many others who have contributed their time and resources to support those impacted by the storms,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the community foundations who help make certain charitable dollars get to where they are needed most.”

The Johnson County Community Foundation strives to be the philanthropic leader in Johnson County, connecting people and organizations who care with causes that matter, especially following recent events.

“We are honored to be the repository for donations for current and continued support to help mitigate the storm damage here in Johnson County,” said Gail Richards, President & CEO of the Johnson County Community Foundation. “Whiteland residents and businesses have suffered incredible damage and continue to assess and dig out of the devastation. The foundation takes our responsibility to support these efforts very seriously and we are committed to providing relief and assistance for these rebuilding efforts for the foreseeable future.”

Similarly, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, serving Sullivan County, is focused on supporting the community with relief efforts.

“We are thankful for the generous gift from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Indiana American Water,” said Beth Tevlin, President & CEO of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “Our Sullivan County community was devastated by the recent storms and seeing the amazing response from our region and beyond has been truly humbling. We are honored to be working with dedicated Sullivan County volunteers who are leading the long-term recovery efforts to help those whose lives were tragically impacted. One hundred percent of this gift, as well as all other gifts to the ‘Help Sullivan Recover’ fund, will be used to assist with long-term recovery.”

American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Johnson County Community Foundation

The Johnson County Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all citizens of Johnson County, now and for generations to come, by building community endowment, addressing needs through grantmaking, including scholarships; and providing leadership on key community issues.

About Wabash Valley Community Foundation

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people in the Wabash Valley, enables people with philanthropic interests to easily and effectively support the organizations and issues they care about – immediately or through their estate plans. Donors may give to existing funds or establish a charitable fund at the Community Foundation by contributing a variety of assets. For more information on the Community Foundation, or on the “Help Sullivan Recover” fund, please call Beth Tevlin, President & CEO, at 812.232.2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.

