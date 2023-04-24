Intercept Music will release ten fresh singles and the first posthumous album from legendary HipHop Rapper Coolio. Stay tuned and get ready to ride the wave of Coolio's legacy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), an entertainment technology innovator, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc ("Intercept Music") - a multi-faceted label and artist-centric platform solution provider, are pleased to announce a partnership 1Pic Entertainment, the Coolio Estate and Strategic Media Entertainment for the release of ten new singles and the first posthumous album release for well recognized artist, Coolio. This partnership is very significant to Intercept Music as it represents music from one of the most well-known names in the music streaming business.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. (August 1, 1963 - September 28, 2022), known professionally as Coolio, was an American rapper. First rising to fame as a member of the Gangsta Rap group WC and the Maad Circle, Coolio achieved mainstream success as a solo artist in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta's Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997).

The multi-platinum Artist whose hit Gangsta's Paradise rocketed to the top of the charts in 1996 and ultimately gained more than two billion streams, was a true pioneer in the HipHop world earning him a Grammy and six Grammy nominations. The combination of his subsequent music and his movie career kept him constantly in the limelight. His current 1.6 million social media fans and 13 million monthly Spotify listeners still put him in the top 1% of Spotify's largest artists. Coolio passed away in September 2022.

Tag You It , the first of the ten new songs, features well known artists Too Short and DJ Wino and was just released. It will be followed by a series of singles with other well-known artists and accompanying videos that were all in the works before Coolio's sudden death, and then followed by the final posthumous album.

"It took some serious work to get this partnership finalized," said Bryan Dobbs, CEO of 1 Pic Entertainment. "Intercept Music was there with us every step of the way, working with attorneys and their distributor, InGrooves, and we finally solidified the partnership. We selected Intercept Music because of their incredible distribution through InGrooves, their phenomenal suite of global marketing tools, and support staff." The partnership was founded by industry veteran Billy Moss, CEO of Strategic Media Entertainment and a premier label with Intercept Music.

"This is a major milestone for us, and we expect to generate substantial streaming revenues from this partnership," said Tod Turner, Intercept CEO. "We are very grateful for the trust the Coolio estate has placed with us, and we are really excited to apply our marketing services to this incredible music and tell the world. These fresh new songs are tracks that Coolio was working on right up to the time he passed away. This is our chance to demonstrate to Coolio's fans, the music industry and to our current and future independent artists how far we can move the needle."

