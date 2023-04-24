NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.:





Originally published in Tapestry's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Report

Tapestry Gives is Tapestry's global employee engagement program. It provides our employees with the tools and resources they need to give back to their communities and empowers them to volunteer with the causes that align with their passions.

VOLUNTEERING AT TAPESTRY

Volunteering is core to who we are as a purpose-led company with employees who Stretch What's Possible with the generosity of their time, talent and resources.

The credit for achieving our 2025 volunteer goal early goes to the thousands of employees across our brands and regions, who even through unprecedented times, prioritized making a difference in their local communities. All global employees, including part- and full-time corporate, field and fulfillment center, receive up to one paid day a year of Volunteer Time Off to support causes they are most passionate about.

Our employees take pride in supporting their local communities individually and as a team, and Tapestry Gives allows them to give back in the ways that work best for them through virtual volunteering options, flexible scheduling and a localized approach. This localized approach is spearheaded by our +250 Employee Volunteer Ambassadors around the world who champion our culture of service and bring Tapestry Gives to life.

FY2022 marked the most volunteer hours completed by our employees since we set our 2025 goal in 2018. Our employees served as mentors for first-generation college students from underrepresented backgrounds, participated in letter-writing campaigns to bring comfort and joy to those in need and served at local soup kitchens and food pantries to combat food insecurity.

MATCHING GIFTS

To encourage employee involvement and recognize their contributions to their communities, The Tapestry Foundation matches the personal charitable giving of eligible employees in North America up to $10,000 each year, with up to $1,000 matched 2:1.

Since the program's inception in 2010, we have donated over $4.8 million, including almost $400K in FY2022. This is in tandem with Tapestry's Dollars for Doers program, which provides micro-grants to eligible non-profits based on employee volunteer hours.

