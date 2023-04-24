FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) ("Muscle Maker", "GRIL" or the "Company"), a global agricultural-commodity supply chain and emerging growth stage restaurant company, today announced that Michael Roper, CEO, Kevin Mohan, Chairman and Benjamin Petel, the managing member representative for the Sadot division, will present at the Sequire Investor Summit, being held at the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 24-26.

The team will be presenting on Tuesday, April 25 at 1:30 PM, as well as hosting one-on-one meetings before and after the presentation. This conference is an opportunity for the Company's management to meet with existing and potential new investors, since the formation of Sadot and Mr. Petel joining the board several months ago. Discussions will focus on Muscle Maker's diversification into the global food supply chain, to help educate investors on the new direction of the Company, the wholly owned subsidiary Sadot LLC, and its impact on Muscle Maker's recent financial performance, future growth strategy and evolution to becoming an internationally focused food business.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

In late 2022, Muscle Maker began its evolution from a consumer-focused, U.S. restaurant business into a global, food-focused organization with two distinct business units:

Sadot LLC

Muscle Maker's largest operating unit is its newly-created subsidiary, Sadot LLC. Sadot is an international agri-foods company engaged in trading and shipping food (and feed) commodities such as soybean meal, wheat and corn. Sadot was formed in partnership with Aggia LLC FZ, a Dubai based, international consulting firm that provides services to companies operating in the global food supply chain.

Muscle Maker Restaurant Group

Muscle Maker's legacy business is our limited collection of 50+ restaurants, including Pokémoto Hawaiian Poké & Boba Tea and Muscle Maker Grill, and our subscription, fresh-prep meal service, Superfit Foods, with 30+ points of distribution plus in-home and national delivery. All three concepts compete in the growing healthier-for-you segment. National franchise development of the Pokémoto concept is the key growth driver with more than 45 franchise units already in the pipeline.

Muscle Maker continues to grow in size, diversity of operations, as well as in human and financial capital, but the principles that guided us when we began remain the same - sourcing and providing healthier foods. For more information please visit https://ir.musclemakergrill.com/.

About the Sequire Investor Summit

SRAX hits the tropics for an in-person experience you won't forget. Sequire-in-paradise at our premier destination conference. Hosted at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, presenters and investors will have the opportunity to witness 30+ public company presentations, participate in panels with groundbreaking industry experts, and learn from keynote speakers who are bound to impress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - [email protected]

SOURCE: Muscle Maker, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749379/Muscle-Maker-Inc-to-Present-at-The-Sequire-Investor-Summit-on-April-25-2023



