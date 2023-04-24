Celebrating National Volunteer Week: Four Team Depot Captains on Giving Back to Communities

6 hours ago
Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / For 30 years, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has been giving back to communities across the country. All year long, Home Depot associates volunteer their time and sweat equity to address the needs of local communities.

Led by captains across the nation, Team Depot associate volunteers work together to complete projects that have powerful and lasting impacts in their communities.

In observance of National Volunteer Week, we're highlighting four Team Depot captains who are passionately involved in giving back.

They share what Team Depot means to them.

  • GEORGE PAGE
    Store Manager at Store #419 in San Tan Valley
    AZ Associate for 34 years
    Team Depot volunteer since early 1990s
    Team Depot captain for the past decade

"I joined Team Depot to give back and align myself with the values of The Home Depot. It just feels good to give back and provide service to others. I have been lucky to be supported by district and regional teams that perform any and all tasks that need to be done, big or small!"
GEORGE PAGE

  • THERESA HENDERSON
    Store Manager at Store #0748 in Manchester, TN
    Associate for 33 years
    Team Depot volunteer since 2009
    Team Depot captain for 11 years

"The true spirit of The Home Depot lies within Team Depot. You get out of it what you put into it. If you have never been to an event, sign up for one and go. All you'll be giving is a little time and you will really make a difference."
THERESA HENDERSON

  • SAM RIVERA
    Store Manager at Store #0618in Torrance, CA
    Associate for 18 years
    Team Depot captain for 7 years
    Known for mentoring other associates and captains

"Team Depot has taught me the true meaning of giving in both my professional and personal life. It has been very special to see our captains plan and execute their own projects and make them special for not only the recipient, but all the associates involved as well."
SAM RIVERA

  • WENDY WINTERS
    Store Manager at Store #4903 in Grand Chute, Wl
    Associate for 25 years
    Completed first Team Depot project in 1998
    Team Depot captain since 2001

"I think Team Depot gives associates a sense of belonging, confidence and something they can feel proud of. We have so many types of projects available to you, and it is so much fun to give back to your community while enjoying time with your peers, outside of work."
WENDY WINTERS

To learn more about Team Depot and The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

