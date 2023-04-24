Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Investment Income from Lending Operations Increases 58%

Shareholder Equity Increases 36.7%

Mustang Acquisition on Pace to Close in 2023 Second Half

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) (Mill City or the "Company") a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, today announced financial results for the three-month and full year-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Highlights

  • Investment income from lending operations increased 24.9% to $847,518 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, from $678,209 in the prior year period. For the 2022 full year, investment income was $4,199,453 compared to $2,656,201 in 2021, a $1,543,252 or 58% increase.
  • Pre-tax earnings from lending operations were $316,506 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to $347,054 in the prior year period. For the 2022 full year, net gain from lending operations increased to $1,440,576 from $1,301,450, a $139,126 or 10.6% increase.
  • Shareholder equity increased to $18,342,339 from $13,414,048 at December 31, 2021.

Commenting on the full-year results, Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky said "Mill City Ventures experienced a transformative year in 2022. Not only did we generate a record $4.2 million in interest income from 31 different short-term loans with aggregate principal totaling more than $16.7 million, but the year was also highlighted by the December 6, 2022, announcement that we had entered into a letter of intent for a potential merger transaction with Mustang Litigation Funding. Presently, we expect that this transaction may close sometime in the second half of 2023, and we look forward to what the combined companies can accomplish in the financing sector. In the meantime, we will continue to provide bespoke financing solutions to a variety of short-term borrowers as opportunities present themselves."

About Mill City

Founded in 2007, Mill City is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements evidence our expectations and include those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "believe," "possibility," "potential" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should carefully read the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release, other than as required by law.

Contact:
Joseph A. Geraci, CFO
952-479-1920

Investor Contact:
TraDigital IR
John McNamara
917-658-2602
[email protected]

SOURCE: Mill City Ventures III Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749556/Mill-City-Ventures-III-Ltd-Reports-2022-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=749556

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.