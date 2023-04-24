NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nutanix Inc. ( NTNX) (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 14, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; (iii) investigation and remediation of the foregoing— i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Nutanix’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Nutanix’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at [email protected]. You can also read more about the lawsuit here.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 13, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.