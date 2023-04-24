AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AssetMark donates $60,000 in support of six financial advisors’ outstanding commitment to local charities

CONCORD, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc. (: AMK), a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, announced the recipients of its Community Inspiration Award at the firm's premier Gold Forum conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual Community Inspiration Award honors advisors who are making a significant impact in their communities through dedicated service, by awarding $10,000 to each advisor’s charitable organization of choice. As we celebrate National Volunteer Month this award highlights the importance of giving back to our communities through volunteerism and service.

This year’s honored advisors and their respective charitable organizations that will receive the donations are:

“We are excited to honor the incredible passion and commitment of these financial advisors who go above and beyond to create a positive impact in our world," said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. "Their dedication to their communities is inspiring and we are proud to be part of an industry so committed to giving back.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark. Nominees were evaluated on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to the time and effort they dedicated to their local charity. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

ti?nf=ODgwODMxOSM1NTI3NTU4IzIwODc0NzU=
AssetMark-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.