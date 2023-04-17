Cardinal Health unveils two distribution centers in Central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 17, 2023

The new facilities represent Cardinal Health's ongoing commitment to servicing customers, warehousing modernization and growing the local economy

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it is celebrating the opening of two new distribution centers in Central Ohio this month. Both facilities will support the company's Medical Segment, focusing on its U.S. Medical Products and Distribution (USMPD) and at-Home Solutions businesses. USMPD is core to the Medical Segment, while at-Home Solutions serves as a growth business for the company.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

The openings are part of Cardinal Health's multi-year warehousing and modernization plan for its Medical Segment, which focuses on investments in infrastructure and technology. The facilities will support business growth and expansion, help accelerate service for existing customers and bring more jobs to the region.

"Central Ohio remains imperative to our distribution and warehousing ecosystem due to its prominence as a transit hub," said Steve Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Health's Medical Segment. "Our latest investment in two new distribution centers is not only a commitment to growing our distribution footprint, but also a commitment to investing back into our local economy."

Located about 15 miles apart just south of Columbus, the new facilities offer more than 782,000 square feet of modern warehouse capabilities that strengthen the employee experience and remove complexities across the supply chain for Cardinal Health's Medical segment customers. The USMPD facility, located in Groveport, will be equipped with Locus robotics and a spacious innovation lab, which is designed to test new technologies and streamline fulfillment processes. The at-Home Solutions distribution center in Grove City will act as a customer showcase location and it is the first Cardinal Health warehouse to feature AutoStore, an automated fulfillment technology from Swisslog optimized by Swisslog's SynQ software.

"Technology continues to play a vital role in enhancing our workforce and continuing to attract talent to the Central Ohio region," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "Cardinal Health's growing distribution footprint not only promotes business expansion, but it also ensures Ohio remains a competitive labor market."

Additionally, both facilities will be equipped with state-of-the-art warehousing management capabilities aimed at improving safety, service, quality and operational efficiencies. All technological advancements are designed to complement and enhance the work completed by Cardinal Health employees, and to attract prospective candidates.

Both businesses are hosting formal ribbon-cutting celebrations that will bring together valued warehouse employees, members of Cardinal Health's executive committee and key stakeholders. USMPD will celebrate on April 18, and at-Home Solutions will host its event on April 25.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media Contacts

Heather Clark, [email protected], 419-889-3213

Victoria Simmons, [email protected], 614-652-9821

