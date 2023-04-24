Houlihan Lokey Appoints Ronnie Vaz Moreira as a Senior Advisor

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Ronnie Vaz Moreira has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to assist the firm with its expansion in Brazil.

Mr. Moreira is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Andrade Gutierrez, a private multinational conglomerate where he also served as Chief Financial Officer. He previously was Chairman of the Board of Constellation Oil Services Holding; a Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Baumgart; Executive Vice President of Light Serviços de Eletricidade; and CEO of Globo Comunicações e Participações. Prior experience also includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Petrobras as well as senior roles at ABN AMRO, Banco Pactual, and Bank of Montreal. Mr. Moreira also has held numerous board assignments for financial sponsors across numerous sectors, including power generation, oil services and exploration, food, and retail, among others.

“We are delighted that Ronnie has joined Houlihan Lokey as a Senior Advisor in Brazil,” said David Hilty, Global Co-Head of Financial Restructuring at Houlihan Lokey. “Having known and worked alongside Ronnie for more than two decades, I have no doubt his expert knowledge of the Brazilian markets will be crucially valuable to the growth of our business there and to our clients who seek our advice. His experience, market relationships, and deep understanding of the regional financial markets will all be highly additive to our ambitions and goals as we expand in Brazil.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s long track record of success advising Brazilian clients, alongside its recent office opening in São Paulo, reflects the firm’s commitment to its clients here as well as its unique positioning as a trusted advisor in all types of markets. I’m excited to amplify that commitment and join this next exciting phase of growth for Houlihan Lokey in Latin America,” said Mr. Moreira.

“We are pleased with the momentum we have achieved as we continue to build out our Brazilian operations, and Ronnie’s experience and advice as both we and our clients navigate increasingly complex and dynamic markets will serve as a steady hand and an invaluable source of guidance. I look forward to partnering with Ronnie to continue that momentum, realize the goals we have set for Houlihan Lokey, and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients in Brazil,” said Bruno Baratta, Houlihan Lokey’s Head of Brazil.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230417005616r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005616/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.