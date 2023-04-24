Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) will hold its Q1 2023 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, May 9th 2023at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least May 23rd, 2023, at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005753/en/