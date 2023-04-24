Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bionano Genomics, Inc. (“Bionano”) ( BNGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether Bionano issued false and misleading statements to investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bionano/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On or around April 17, 2023, Bionano issued and sold a Series A Preferred share with the equivalent of 3 million share voting power (the, “supervoting share”). The supervoting share was sold to Bionano Chairman of the Board David Barker. On this news the Company’s stock fell over 20% during intraday trading.

