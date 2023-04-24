America's Leading Wireless Network Tops Competitors in New Industry Expert Report

2 hours ago
It's time for spring cleaning and the Un-carrier is sweeping up! Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared a report confirming T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) earns top honors across the majority of categories in its Speedtest%26reg%3B+Global+Index+Market+Analysis+United+States+Q1+2023+report. The Un-carrier repeated its wins in every single category for overall network performance as it continues to emerge in third-party reports as the nation’s overall network leader.

Fastest Provider by State - Ookla®

In addition to receiving top national rankings, T-Mobile is turning even more of the U.S. magenta as the fastest provider in 46 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 88 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

“We’ve gone from being the leading 5G network to establishing ourselves as the overall network leader in an incredibly short amount of time,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve taken our network to the top while also providing customers with unbeatable value, without making any compromises, and we still have more up our sleeve.”

T-Mobile’s overall network performance placed first in all categories:

  • Fastest mobile operator in the U.S. with median download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T at 165.22 Mbps.
  • Lowest multi-server latency, which can lead to faster response times for gamers, improved IoT solutions for businesses and more.
  • Most consistent network, meaning T-Mobile customers have faster speeds more consistently than those with Verizon and AT&T.
  • Best place to stream video meaning the highest video score ranking.

When measuring 5G performance, T-Mobile also repeated some major wins in Q1:

  • 5G Performance: Average download speeds at a blazing 220.70 Mbps — over 2.5x faster than AT&T.
  • 5G Availability: T-Mobile has the most available 5G network, with customers being connected 71.1% of the time compared to AT&T’s 68.7% and Verizon’s 37.6%.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G+network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q1 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005608/en/

