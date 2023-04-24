NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems:

Meet a group of highly accomplished women who have received the Cadence's Women in Technology Scholarship. These women are pursuing technical degrees and were selected to receive a scholarship based on their impressive academic records, work in the community, leadership potential, and recommendations from professors.

Get to know our awardees, the future faces of innovation, by reading more about their journeys and hear from them directly in this short video as they dive into their personal experiences, post-graduation goals, and what drives them to shape the future of technology.

