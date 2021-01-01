JM Capital II Corp Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with New TSXV CPC Policy

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated October 25, 2022, were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 29, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Among other things, and in accordance with the Exchange's updated Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company received disinterested shareholder approval at the Meeting to enter into a new escrow agreement in the form as provided for under the New CPC Policy to replace and supersede the current escrow agreement.

The amendment is described in further detail in the Circular which was mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR.

For further information, contact:

JM Capital II Corp.
Jay Freeman, President
Mobile: 416.457.1611
Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: JM Capital II Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749570/JM-Capital-II-Corp-Announces-Results-from-Shareholder-Meeting-and-Implementation-of-Changes-in-Accordance-with-New-TSXV-CPC-Policy

img.ashx?id=749570

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.