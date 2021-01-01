TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") dated October 25, 2022, were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 29, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Among other things, and in accordance with the Exchange's updated Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company received disinterested shareholder approval at the Meeting to enter into a new escrow agreement in the form as provided for under the New CPC Policy to replace and supersede the current escrow agreement.

The amendment is described in further detail in the Circular which was mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR.

