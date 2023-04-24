Click here to download the latest research report on Amesite Inc

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / The workplace is changing rapidly, due to changes brought about by the pandemic and the adoption of innovative tech across the economy. Many companies have learning and development (L&D) teams to ensure employees are equipped for work. Now, 59% of L&D experts worldwide are saying that their top priority is helping employees adapt to new technology through upskilling and reskilling.

Even in the pre-pandemic economy, in 2018, employees reported they were far more likely to stay with their company if it invests in their careers. The majority of CEOs have also recognized the role of upskilling and reskilling in filling important skill gaps in their workforce.

This need has achieved fresh urgency since the COVID pandemic, especially in light of the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology like ChatGPT. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that new market needs will transform over 1 billion jobs by 2030. This is why the WEF is calling for a "reskilling revolution" and is emphasising that organizations and individuals must take concrete steps to prepare themselves.

However, universities are notoriously falling behind the curve when it comes to providing upskilling opportunities to their students. Collaborations between businesses and universities can be a great way to stimulate innovation and connect young talent with industry leaders . That is why AI-powered education platform company Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is setting up key partnerships with universities to provide upskilling and reskilling courses to their students.

Amesite Collaborating With Colleges For Upskilling Services

Amesite recently announced that its alliance with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) was expanded to include another 12 colleges and universities, including Benedict College and the University of the District of Columbia. NAFEO is the college membership organization for all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

NAFEO member schools now have 700,000 students combined and include more than 7 million living alumni. The collaboration with Amesite will serve NAFEO's Center for Opportunity, Excellence and Equity (COEE), which provides economic mobility support to its members. COEE will deliver its content through a learning management system powered by Amesite's state-of-the-art platform

Amesite has been rapidly incorporating new technology into its platform. The company announced its integration of GPT-3 in February of 2023, then quickly followed with the integration of GPT-4 in April. Amesite says that customers who reach 10,000 monthly active users are eligible to receive two custom, purpose-built AI features at no additional cost.

Having generative AI capability means Amesite's service is able to help universities scale their professional education offerings, using technology to serve users any time of the day or night. Amesite CEO Dr. Anne-Marie Sastry commented, "We are very pleased with the new entrants to the Alliance, and are thrilled to increase the potential impact we can have. With the integration of generative AI technology to complement our own tools, we are enabling our Customers to deliver at scale, since learners on the platform can have questions answered, get help with content generation and view fresh content, 24/7."

Amesite has touted its ability to deliver effective workforce training globally with its contract with EWIE Group of Companies . EGC's leadership was looking to streamline and simplify their upskilling strategy and needed a sophisticated ecosystem that was scalable and provided asynchronous training to their global teams. Amesite's out-of-the-box capabilities and scalability, coupled with an ability to integrate existing tools, enabled EGC's expert training professionals to onboard over 50 courses in just 4 days and employee scores were 91%, against a target of 70% for passing less than a quarter after courses began.

Amesite also partnered with Central Michigan University in mid-2022 to deliver its comprehensive Enterprise Learning Community Environment (LCE) system. This provides CMU with Amesite's industry-leading platform and services to provide its students and alumni with a suite of educational programs specifically designed to fill skill and employment gaps.

Other companies that provide online learning services are Coursera Inc., 2U, and Powerschool Holdings Inc.

