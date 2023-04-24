SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Mohawk Industries, Inc., Berry Corporation, Atlassian Corporation, and Okta, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 780-3993.



Mohawk Industries, Inc. (: MHK) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 31, 2023, Judge Victoria Marie Calvert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Mohawk Industries, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Mohawk regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Berry Corporation ( BRY) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on September 13, 2022, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Berry Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Berry Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Atlassian Corporation ( TEAM) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Atlassian Corporation and its subsidiary Atlassian Corporation Plc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Atlassian regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Okta, Inc. ( OKTA) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on March 31, 2023, Judge Susan Illston of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Okta, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Okta regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

[email protected]

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law