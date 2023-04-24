How Qualcomm is Prioritizing Waste Management

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Qualcomm:

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Through our Environmental Program Management Standard, we focus on identifying activities, services and processes that generate waste and strive to reduce the impact of our waste disposal practices on the environment. We assess and classify waste generation sources to prioritize our waste mitigation efforts, such as implementing initiatives to eliminate waste at the source and maximize recycling, as well as promoting opportunities to utilize less toxic, more durable, reusable and recycled materials in our operations. In addition, waste reduction and recycling help us decrease the waste we send to landfills. We have active recycling and food composting programs, which help reduce waste to landfills at our major sites.

Our Company depends on a robust information technology (IT) infrastructure for all aspects of our daily operations. We take steps to minimize energy consumption and waste in our IT system, keeping costs and environmental considerations in mind. Measures like powering down printers, connecting through wireless backhaul and deploying modular and performance-optimized data centers have made a significant difference.

Furthermore, our waste management service vendors are viewed as partners in sustainability to help minimize waste through a shared goal and vision of waste reduction and recycling. Waste disposal service partners and disposal sites are assessed through a preliminary evaluation and periodic audits to determine sufficient assurance of acceptable performance and compliance with our disposal standards, especially when it comes to hazardous and other regulated wastes.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

c20843b1-8020-470b-9bcc-e1079925aef7.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749588/How-Qualcomm-is-Prioritizing-Waste-Management

img.ashx?id=749588

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.