Recycling Plastics, Reusing Water

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / DOW
a6d446ec-cf16-4691-9b4d-99cec40c6ef6.png

Recycling plastics can save landfill space and conserve energy and water that would have been used to make new materials, among other benefits. But mechanical recycling also comes with its challenges.

To ensure high-quality post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic resins, recycled plastics must be cleaned. The optimization of this process can be challenging, especially removing contaminants and properly separating materials, as well as controlling foam during the required washing steps.

That is why Dow has developed an innovative washing technology called EVOWASH™. It supports high-quality mechanical recycling for the production of PCR resins that meet customers' expectations, while also maximizing the reuse of process water.

"As a materials science company, an important part of our sustainability strategy is to design products and technologies that enable our customers and consumers to save water and other resources," said Juan Pablo Watty, Dow global segment leader, Mechanical Recycling. "By improving the mechanical recycling process, this technology helps support a circular economy and advance recycling rates."

Maximizing water circularity

Washing is a crucial step in the plastic recycling process since it removes some of the impurities that can degrade a batch of recycled plastic. The impurities targeted in this step commonly include things such as product labels and adhesives, as well as dirt and food residue.

EVOWASH™ is a range of biodegradable, industrial-grade detergents and antifoams designed to maximize adhesive removal, improve the optical quality of plastic resins, and reduce foam generation in the mechanical recycling of PET, HDPE, LDPE and PP. Because EVOWASH™ detergents are biodegradable and generate low foam, they have no impact to discharge water. In fact, our products have performed successfully in recycling systems with discharge cycles above seven days without impacting compliance with local regulations for process effluents.

Learn more about EVOWASH™

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749605/Recycling-Plastics-Reusing-Water

img.ashx?id=749605

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.