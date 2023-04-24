The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

1 hours ago
The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (833) 470 1428 (U.S. & Canada), or +1 404 975 4839 (all other locations). The conference ID is 878296. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com%2F.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 8, 2023 through May 15, 2023. The toll-free replay dial-in number is (866) 813-9403 (U.S. & Canada), or +1 929 458 6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 649427.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

