KIRKLAND, Wash., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) ( MPWR), a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4 and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/92875545715.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective, while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
[email protected]
