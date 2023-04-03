Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) has declared a post-merger distribution. The distribution follows the pre-merger+distribution, announced on April 3, 2023.

The following dates apply to today's post-merger distribution declaration:

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date April 27, 2023 April 26, 2023 May 1, 2023 Per Share Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-Exempt

Income NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0267

As previously indicated in the announcement of the pre-merger distribution declared April 3, 2023, payable May 1, 2023, NZF is declaring an additional distribution, payable May 1, 2023, to ensure that the total per common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-merger distributions received on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distributions of NZF and the Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund, which was acquired by NZF prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023. In addition, the total per common share dollar amount of the post-merger distribution payable by NZF on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distribution of the Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which was acquired by NZF prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments, including the timing of distributions and other events identified in this press release;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

