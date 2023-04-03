Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Post-Merger Distribution

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) has declared a post-merger distribution. The distribution follows the pre-merger+distribution, announced on April 3, 2023.

The following dates apply to today's post-merger distribution declaration:

Record Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Payable Date

April 27, 2023

April 26, 2023

May 1, 2023

Per Share Distribution

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Tax-Exempt
Income

NZF

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

$0.0267

As previously indicated in the announcement of the pre-merger distribution declared April 3, 2023, payable May 1, 2023, NZF is declaring an additional distribution, payable May 1, 2023, to ensure that the total per common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-merger distributions received on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distributions of NZF and the Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund, which was acquired by NZF prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023. In addition, the total per common share dollar amount of the post-merger distribution payable by NZF on May 1, 2023 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distribution of the Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which was acquired by NZF prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments, including the timing of distributions and other events identified in this press release;
• legal and regulatory developments; and
• other additional risks and uncertainties.

EPS-2842170PR-E0423W

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230417005812r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005812/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.