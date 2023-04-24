Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Mulray as Executive Vice President and President of North America Insurance, effective immediately. Mr. Mulray most recently served as Global Chief Operating Officer for Everest Insurance®, and in his new role, will lead all aspects of North America, the Insurance division’s largest portfolio. He will report to Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance®.

“Mike’s appointment as President of North America augments our world-class senior leadership team, bringing a dedicated, regional focus and superior service to our clients throughout the United States, Canada, and Bermuda,” said Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance®. “Mike has served in various leadership roles at Everest, has been instrumental to our success, and is a strong advocate for our inclusive culture. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role, as we deepen our North America presence and advance our position as a global, diversified, world-class insurer.”

Mr. Mulray has more than 25 years of insurance leadership experience. Since joining Everest in 2015 as Chief Underwriting Officer, he has played a critical role in shaping, scaling, and transforming Everest’s Insurance strategy. He also led several of the Insurance division’s key functional areas, including Actuarial Pricing & Modeling, Business Performance Management & Analytics, Corporate Underwriting, Risk & Ceded Reinsurance, Operations, and eIQ™, Everest’s innovation team. Mr. Mulray is a member of the Everest Executive Leadership Committee.

“Everest’s position as a global underwriting leader is fueled by exceptional talent,” said Juan C. Andrade, Everest’s President and CEO. “With Mike at the helm of our North America region, our clients will continue to receive innovative, tailored solutions with speed and efficiency that address their increasingly complex challenges.”

