Father-son team Harry Slade III and Harry Slade IV recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) serving multiple generations in Ellicott City, Md. Slade III, a 25-year industry veteran and Slade IV, who has served clients as an advisor for the past eight years, joined from Edward Jones and manage approximately $330 million in assets. The practice will operate as Ellicott Mills Wealth Management and is supported by client service associates Lynda Day, Stacy Fernen and Shawn Kramer.

“We’re a fourth-generation practice with deep roots in Ellicott City going back 125 years,” said Slade III. “At the same time, we’ve always had an eye on the future and wanted more control and flexibility in how we manage our business. Switching firms was not a decision we took lightly, but ultimately, Ameriprise was the right choice to support our vision. As the industry continues to evolve, we’re focused on growing our practice and creating a legacy that can best support our clients for years to come.”

The father and son duo are especially excited about the technology and financial planning capabilities provided by Ameriprise that are already helping them elevate their client offering. “We’re passionate about building lasting relationships with our clients, many of whom we’ve been working with for multiple generations,” said Slade IV. “We’re particularly excited about the opportunity to provide customized financial planning and advice for clients of all asset levels. The fully integrated technology suite at Ameriprise streamlines many of our day-to-day administrative tasks, freeing up our time to go deeper with clients and help them navigate the complexities within their financial situations – ultimately positioning us to provide a more tailored and impactful level of service.”

Ameriprise complex director Ed Eckenroad and branch manager Karen Burkhart support the team.

“We’re always looking to add quality advisors who are passionate about their work, and the clients and communities they serve – and that’s this father-and-son team to a tee,” said Burkhart. “By joining Ameriprise, they are able to work as true partners, which is key to serving their clients for years to come.”

As part of the transition, the Slade team will move into a new branch office in the Ellicott City area, which holds great significance to the Slade’s as they are avid outdoorsmen with a deep commitment to their community. Slade III is involved with the Kiwanis Club of Ellicott City and Farmers Feeding the Hungry. Slade IV is on the board of Friends of Patapsco Valley, a nonprofit organization focused on preservation of the valley’s natural resources.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the "Ultimate Advisor Partnership" survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

