Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Howe as Chief Product Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Mike Rosenbaum. In this new role, Howe will lead product strategy, product management, product marketing and the Guidewire partner marketplace. His organization will accelerate Guidewire’s application innovation roadmap driven by analytics, machine learning, and the generative artificial intelligence capabilities that Guidewire customers will require to effectively balance innovation and operational excellence.

Howe is an accomplished senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, with many years focused on the insurance industry. As Chief Product Officer at Applied Systems, Howe led all product-related functions and oversaw a broad expansion of the Applied product portfolio, strengthening flagship products, launching new products, and driving growth in new market segments across the insurance agent and broker channel. Prior to Applied, Howe held leadership roles in both public and private equity-backed enterprise software companies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Michael Howe to the Guidewire management team. His deep enterprise software experience and insurance domain knowledge will help us hone our product strategy and innovation velocity,” said Guidewire CEO Mike Rosenbaum. “There has never been a more exciting time for technology-driven innovation in the insurance industry and Michael’s experience and leadership will accelerate our ability to foster industry-wide transformation.”

“Guidewire is defining the future of innovation for the P&C insurance industry, which made joining the company as Chief Product Officer an exciting opportunity and an easy choice,” said Howe. “I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and the entire Guidewire team to realize a strategic product direction that leverages existing and emerging technologies within our platform, applications, and content to position our customers for continued growth.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

