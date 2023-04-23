Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Upcoming Nonclinical Data Presentation Supporting Staggered Bilateral Administration of Ixoberogene Soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) at the 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ( ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that the company will present an abstract featuring nonclinical data of Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Annual Meeting. Adverum will present data on the human equivalent dose of 6x10^10 (6E10) vg/eye that is being evaluated in Adverum’s Phase 2 LUNA study of Ixo-vec. In addition, data will be presented outlining aflibercept protein levels, as well as durability and tolerability following staggered bilateral administration of Ixo-vec.

Presentation Title: Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration: Nonclinical data in support of human equivalent dose of 6E10 vg/eye and staggered bilateral dosing
Presentation Type: Paper Session
Presentation Number: 460
Session Number: 119
Session Title: AMD antiVEGF
Date: April 23, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM to 12:15 PM Central Time
Room: La Nouvelle AB
Presenter: Kris Poulsen

Adverum intends to issue a press release concurrent with the presentation and plans to post the data presentation on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of the company’s website.

Inducement Grant
On April 17, 2023, Adverum granted a new employee a stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Adverum’s common stock pursuant to the inducement grant exception under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to the employee entering into employment with Adverum. The option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing sales price of Adverum’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the grant date, and will vest over four years, subject to the employee’s continued service with Adverum.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies ( ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. By overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Corporate, Investor and Media Inquiries
Anand Reddi
Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy, External Affairs and Engagement
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
T: 650-649-1358
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgwOTU0NiM1NTMxMDE5IzIwMDYyMTI=
Adverum-Biotechnologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.